Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

