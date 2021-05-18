Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

