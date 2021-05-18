Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

