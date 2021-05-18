WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) vs. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Head to Head Review

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69%

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.20 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.59 $64.54 million $0.47 27.81

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WCF Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

