Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE LTC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.