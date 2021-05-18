Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 803 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

