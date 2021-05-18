Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 431 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $235,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.