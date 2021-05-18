Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of -186.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

