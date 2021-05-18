Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

