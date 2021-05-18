Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

