Wedbush Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

DKS stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

