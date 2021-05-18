Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. 238,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

