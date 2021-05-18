Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

