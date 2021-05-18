Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 262,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,181,000 after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.01. 2,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $317.00.
In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
