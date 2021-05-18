Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 262,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,181,000 after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.01. 2,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.