Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,000. salesforce.com comprises 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.62. 25,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.