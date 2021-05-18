Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 213,868 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,419,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.