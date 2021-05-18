Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,319. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

