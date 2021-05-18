Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $7.53 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $332.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,806. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.50 and a 200-day moving average of $297.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

