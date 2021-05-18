West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 592,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $326.70 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $339.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

