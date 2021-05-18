WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $39.46 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

