Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.