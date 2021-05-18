Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

