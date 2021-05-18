Whiteheart Hits Market Capitalization of $13.05 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $1,468.51 or 0.03345585 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $13.05 million and $963,735.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00089012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00408442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00229830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.01315580 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044804 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.