Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 114.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of WHZT opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.13. Whiting USA Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
About Whiting USA Trust II
