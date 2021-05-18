Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Wipro were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

