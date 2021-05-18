Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of WTT opened at $1.73 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.