Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.11 on June 28th

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share by the grocer on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MRW opened at GBX 183.89 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.60. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 200.20 ($2.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.94.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRW shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 199.33 ($2.60).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.