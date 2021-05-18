Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.89

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

