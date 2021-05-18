World Token Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, World Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $300,767.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,194,423 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

