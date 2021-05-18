WOWswap Price Down 40.2% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $63,852.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $20.64 or 0.00047525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00089270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00403635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00229252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.87 or 0.01309797 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044816 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

