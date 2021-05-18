WPP TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $11.64 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $20,771.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 86.8% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00118478 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

