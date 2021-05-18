Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.54.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.45. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.