XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

Shares of XSPA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.