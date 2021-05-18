yearn.finance II Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $615.55 or 0.01417292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.81 or 0.11150431 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

