YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $106.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. YETI has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,678. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in YETI by 22.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.