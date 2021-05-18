YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $86,888.50

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $86,888.50 and $270,173.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00009935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00086862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.92 or 0.01349458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00064345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00115963 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.