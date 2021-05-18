Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.0% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.73. 323,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,426,938. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $680.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

