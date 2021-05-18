Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $19.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.12 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

