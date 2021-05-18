Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.42. 3M posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $332,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

