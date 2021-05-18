Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

