Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. CDK Global also reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,342. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

