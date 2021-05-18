Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Stryker reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,320. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

