Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 7,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,896. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $154.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

