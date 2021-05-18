Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. 8,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.