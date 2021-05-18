Zacks: Analysts Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.20). FedNat posted earnings per share of ($2.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. FedNat has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter worth $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

