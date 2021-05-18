Zacks: Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $17.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LMRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

