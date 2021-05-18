Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $42.55. 2,070,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

