Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $96.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.07 million and the highest is $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.