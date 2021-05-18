Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.24. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 103.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 264,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 27,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.