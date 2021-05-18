Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

Several research firms have recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $173.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

