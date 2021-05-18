Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.63 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.